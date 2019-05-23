Election Results 2019: KCR Congratulates PM Modi On NDA victory

The Telangana CM hoped that under PM Modi's leadership the country will progress further (file)

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslide electoral victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of the BJP.

Mr Rao, who is the chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), hoped that under the leadership of Modi the country will progress further and march ahead.

KCR, as Mr Rao is popularly known, also expressed his happiness on the YSR Congress Party's "great" victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, he telephoned YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and congratulated him. KCR expressed the hope that Andhra Pradesh would progress under the leadership of Reddy and the relationship between the two states would improve further.



Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019