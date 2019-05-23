'Well Done, Friend,' Israel's Netanyahu Tweets To PM Modi In Hindi

Benjamin Netanyahu had visited India in 2018 while PM Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017 (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led his party to a stellar win in Lok Sabha elections, has received a congratulatory message from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the electoral victory. The leader, who calls PM Modi his friend, tweeted messages in Hebrew and Hindi and vowed to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

"Mr friend Narendra Modi, a hearty congratulations to you for the impressive electoral win. These results are testament to your able leadership in the largest economy of the world. We will continue strengthen the deep friendship between India and Israel. Well done, my friend," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has crossed the halfway mark on its own steam and leads showed a NDA sweep in the national elections within two hours of counting of votes. The BJP is doing well in most states, including the three heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, wrested by the Congress in December. It is also ahead in Karnataka - a state the Congress rules jointly with HD Kumaraswamy.

मेरे दोस्त @narendramodi आपके प्रभावशाली चुनावी जीत पर हार्दिक बधाई! ये चुनावी नतीजे एक बार फिर दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र में आपके नेतृत्व को साबित करते हैं। हम साथ मिलकर भारत और इज़राइल के बीच घनिष्ट मित्रता को मजबूत करना जारी रखेंगे । बहुत बढ़िया, मेरे दोस्त ???????????????????? — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

Mr Netanyahu had visited India in January 2018 while Prime Minister Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to tour the Jewish state.

