As BJP Leads In Vote Count, Riteish Deshmukh, Asha Bhosle Congratulate PM

As counting of votes is underway for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, signaling a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, actor Riteish Deshmukh and singer Asha Bhosle today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on this huge verdict," he tweeted.

Asha Bhosle wrote on Twitter, "The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind."

The counting done till now has indicated that the BJP is far ahead of the 'gathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh, leading with 54 seats while the Congress party leading with only one seat. The BJP is also leading with two seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is ahead on 23 seats while the Shiv Sena is leading on 20 seats.

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, actor Anupam Kher, whose wife Kirron Kher is eyeing a consecutive victory from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, has expressed confidence that India's future will "shine" post-results in his tweet.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his excitement through a fingers-crossed emoticon in his tweet.

The results today will decide the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

