BJP Leader's 'Tukde-Tukde' Feedback For Kanhaiya Kumar Who Lost

Ravi Kishan has won from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Those who talk of breaking the nation into ''tukde-tudke'' (pieces) can never win people's confidence, said actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan on Friday attacking former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Kanhaiya Kumar who was contesting on CPI ticket in Bihar's Begusarai.

"When you say "desh ke tukde-tukde" you will never win the confidence of the people. By being anti-national and speaking against the nation, by abusing the established government, you will never be able to win," Mr Kishan, who won from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, said.

Kanhaiya Kumar -- who made news after being booked in a sedition case in New Delhi in 2016 -- got 2.7 lakh votes while his opponent Giriraj Singh polled 6.92 lakh votes.

In 2014 general election, Ravi Kishan had contested and lost from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. The actor joined BJP two years ago. The Gorakhpur seat was represented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for five terms since 1998 until Praveen Kumar Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the seat in a by-poll last year. The seat was vacated by Yogi Adityanath when he became the chief minister of the state in 2017.

Mr Kishan got 7,17,122 votes defeating Rambhual Nishad of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 3,01,664 votes.

