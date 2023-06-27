Election For 10 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24, Says ELection Commision

Elections will be held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats across three states on July 24. Bengal has the largest number of seats -- six, followed by Gujarat which has three seats and Goa, one.

Making the announcement today, the Election Commission said the counting of votes will be held on the same day. The nominations have to be filed by July 13.

In Bengal, the terms of Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Pradip Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray are expiring.

In Gujarat, the tenure of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Dinesh Jemalbhai Anavadia and Lokhandwala Jugal Singh Mathurji are also scheduled to end.

In Goa, the outgoing MP is Vinay Tendulkar.

In the last round of Rajya Sabha elections, held in July last year, the BJP had won eight seats across four states. The Congress retained three seats in Rajasthan and won one each in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The Election Commission also announce that it would hold bye-election to one Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal. The seat fell vacant after former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned his seat and the Trinamool Congress.