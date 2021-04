Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's conduct at a poling booth in Nandigram last week is under scanner, the Election Commission has indicated, dismissing her allegations of disruption of polling at the booth.

Calling Ms Banerjee's handwritten compaint "factually incorect", the Commission said Ms Banerjee's action at the pollling booth was fraught with "immense potential to have adverse effect on the law and orderacross West Bengal and maybe in some other states"