Election Commission Team Visits J&K To Review 2019 Poll Preparedness

The visit takes place amid speculation whether assembly polls will be held simultaneously with 2019 polls

A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday embarked on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the security situation in the state.

"The team headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Sharma will hold meetings with leaders of seven national and three regional parties in Srinagar on Monday," official sources said.

They will also hold detailed discussions with top administration officials including Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of 10 districts in the Kashmir Valley and two in the Ladakh division.

According to the sources, the team will also be briefed about the security situation in the state following cross-border tensions in the past one week.

"Before flying back to Delhi tomorrow (Tuesday), the team will hold a press conference here tomorrow," the sources added.

The ECI visit is taking place amid intense speculation whether the state assembly polls will also be held simultaneously with the general elections or be deferred to a later date.