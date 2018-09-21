Election Commission Reschedules Bypolls In Karnataka, Maharashtra

As per the new schedule, the polling would be done on October 4 between 9 am and 4 pm.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the rescheduling of bypolls to Karnataka and Maharashtra Legislative Councils.

As per the new schedule, the polling would be done on October 4 between 9 am and 4 pm.

The last date of making nominations has been pushed ahead to September 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 27.

The EC had earlier issued a schedule for bye-election to three seats in Karnataka Legislative Council and one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council.

However, the Commission changed the schedule as the last date for making nominations announced earlier, that is, September 22 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a public holiday.

"The Commission has suitably amended the schedule changing the last date for making nominations to the next working day, that is September 24 (Monday). Consequently, the date of scrutiny, the last date of withdrawal of candidatures and the date of poll have been accordingly shifted," the EC said in a release.