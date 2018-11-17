Election Commission Restricts Poll Donation To Rs 10,000

The instruction made by the ECI will be brought to effect in all the states immediately

Ahead of the Assembly polls in various Indian states, the Election commission of India (ECI) has revised threshold election donation from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10,000 to usher in more transparency.

The new norm will be applied to the donations made through a single transaction as well as individual cash donations during the election. The instruction made by the ECI will be brought to effect in all the states immediately.

In an order issued by the Election Commission last year, the maximum amount for incurring expenditure or donation in cash was Rs 20,000.0,000.