Election Commission Holds Virtual Meets To Decide On Poll Rallies Amid Covid

Election Commission is meeting to decide if the ban on poll rallies should continue amid Covid.

The Election Commission is holding a series of virtual meets today to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue.

Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the Election Commission had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

On January 15, the commission extended the ban until January 22.

It had, however, granted a relaxation for political parties to hold indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

The poll panel is holding the virtual meets to seek inputs from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers to arrive at a decision, official sources told news agency Press Trust of India.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)