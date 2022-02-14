Election 2022 Voting Live: Polling Begins In Uttarakhand, Goa, 55 Seats In UP Today

UP Assembly Election: Polling will begin at 7am today

Polling is being held today on all the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand and 40 constituencies in Goa, besides 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The voting, which is being held in accordance with Covid guidelines issued by the Election Commission. began at 7 am and end at 5 pm.

In Uttar Pradesh, of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the ruling BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. The state is having a seven-phase election.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which the BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents.

In the 2022 polls, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being challenged by Congress, Trinamool Congress and Aam Admi Party (AAP) in a multi-cornered electoral contest in Goa.

BJP is hoping to win a second term in Uttarakhand, which has seen 11 Chief Ministers in the last two decades.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Elections 2022 Phase Voting:

Feb 14, 2022 07:08 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Phase 2 Voting: 586 candidates in the fray

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.