Elderly Man Rapes 8-Year-Old, Consumes Poison After Case Filed: UP Cops

The man is currently out of danger, police said. (Representational)

A 60-year-old man consumed poison after allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Tuesday.

Pyarelal brought the girl to his home after luring her on Monday evening and sexually assaulted her. Subsequently, he inserted a candle in her private parts, Vrindavan police station inspector Suraj Prakash Sharma said.

Later, the girl ran to her house crying and narrated the incident to her family members, who lodged a complaint. A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the officer said.

After the suspect came to know that a case had been lodged, he consumed a poisonous substance. When the police went to arrest him, they admitted him to a hospital after seeing his condition.

Pyarelal is currently out of danger. The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)