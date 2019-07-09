Elderly Couple Among 3 Dead As Car Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

The deceased including an elderly couple from Rajgarh tehsil of Sirmaur district.

Three persons were killed and two others injured as their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

They were going towards Uttarakhand from Sirmaur district to attend a religious function but their car fell into the gorge near Chol village in Kotkhai, they added.

The deceased including an elderly couple from Rajgarh tehsil of Sirmaur district.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjeet Singh (71), his wife Uma Devi (68) of Padia village and Rajesh Kumar (46) of Sanora village.

The injured -- Suraj (24) of Padia village and Hari Dutt Sharma (47) of Dalodi village in Shimla's Kupvi tehsil -- have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.