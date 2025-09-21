Advertisement
Eknath Shinde's X Account Briefly Hacked, Hackers Post Pics Of Pak, Turkey Flags

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day India and Pak are to play second game in the Asia Cup.

Eknath Shinde's X Account Briefly Hacked, Hackers Post Pics Of Pak, Turkey Flags
Eknath Shinde's X account was restored in 30 to 45 minutes.
  • Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X account was hacked on Sunday
  • Hackers posted images of Pakistan and Turkey flags on the account
  • The hack occurred on the day India and Pakistan played in the Asia Cup
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'X' handle was found to be hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey, an official said.

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

"We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X hande later retrieved the account," the official said.

It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official added.

