Eknath Shinde's Latest Move After Big Win Against Team Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court notifying them that Uddhav Thackeray may challenge the Election Commission ruling on the Shiv Sena name and symbol. Mr Shinde urged the court to also hear from the Maharashtra government before passing any order.

The poll body on Friday allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Eknath Shinde, delivering a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966. .

The ruling was a big blow to Mr Thackeray, as the party had been founded by his father in 1966. The former chief minister has said that he will move the top court against the EC order - which he termed a "murder of democracy" and a "theft".

A large number of Mr Thackeray's loyalists gathered outside his official residence yesterday in a show of strength and raised slogans against Eknath Shinde.

Mr Thackeray asked his party leaders to tour the state and mobilise the cadre.

Maharashtra will see Assembly polls just a few months after Lok Sabha elections in 2024.