"Eknath Shinde Wanted To Join Congress In Past," Claims Team Uddhav MP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Saturday that former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde wanted to join the Congress in the past.

Though Mr Raut didn't mention the year or month when Mr Shinde, who split the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022, apparently planned the switch, he invoked the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"I know what all was going on. Ahmed Patel is not around now and hence I don't want to say anything more because he is not there to substantiate this,'' Mr Raut told reporters.

Patel died on November 25, 2020.

When probed further, Mr Raut said, "Ask (senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister) Prithviraj Chavan about it".

When contacted for his reaction by PTI, Mr Chavan declined to comment.

Mr Shinde was not immediately available for his reaction.

Former Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had caused a flutter with his "offer" to Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar (of NCP) to switch to the opposition alliance with the promise of the "rotational post of the chief minister". He made these comments during Holi celebrations.

When asked to react, Mr Raut said nothing is impossible in politics.

"I am speechless. The only thing I can say is that nothing is impossible in politics," he added.

Mr Raut said no one had imagined that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would be formed in 2019 or that an "unconstitutional" government would take charge in 2022 (under Eknath Shinde) or Devendra Fadnavis get an absolute majority in 2024.

He alleged that Mr Shinde had nothing to do with the saffron flag of Balasaheb Thackeray.

''Shinde and Ajit Pawar (who split Nationalist Congress Party in 2023) are carrying the flags of the BJP," the Shiv Sena (MP) claimed.

