Eknath Shinde To Tour 48 Lok Sabha Seats From Jan 6 As Part Of 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan'

Eknath Shinde asked party workers to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde set the Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha campaign rolling on Thursday by announcing he would tour 48 constituencies in the state as part of the 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan'.

Addressing party workers through video conferencing, Mr Shinde asked them to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in the first half of 2024.

He directed them to campaign for candidates of the ruling alliance or 'Mahayuti', which also includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"The Shivsankalp Abhiyaan will start from January 6 from the Yavatmal-Washim constituency. Over the next month, Shinde will visit 15 more constituencies covering different regions of the state," the chief minister's party said.

