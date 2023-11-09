Eknath Shinde Chairs Review Meeting On Air Quality, Pollution In Maharashtra

The virtual meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence, Varsha Bungalow (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is chairing a review meeting on prevailing pollution in Maharashtra amid rising concerns over the air quality in the state.

The virtual meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence, Varsha Bungalow.

Officials from different parts of Maharashtra joined the meeting online.

To control air pollution in Mumbai, the BMC has served notices to more than 100 contractors and real estate firms engaged in executing private and government projects, asking them to adhere to dust mitigation norms or face action.

The Bombay High Court has also limited fireworks between 7 pm and 10 pm for Mumbai residents during the festival of lights.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality at 9:30 am today was shown as 118 in Mumbai according to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. This was an improvement from the AQI of 131 that was recorded on Wednesday.

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai yesterday bringing some temporary respite. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning at 8.30 am, Mumbai Colaba recorded 24.2 mm rainfall. The IMD has forecast isolated rain at one or two places in Maharashtra for today and tomorrow.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and light spells of rain with gusty wind speeds 30 -40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra, according to the Met Department.

At 9 am today the Bandra Bandra Kurla Complex recorded AQI at 121 in the 'Moderate' category. Bandra Kurla Complex the AQI was at 74, at Borivali East, it was at 122, Chakala-Andheri East recorded 'Satisfactory' AQI at 100. Chembur recorded AQI of 150 'Moderate' the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport station recorded 132 'Moderate' AQI. In Colaba the AQI was 'Satisfactory' 98 while Kurla the AQI was at 126, in Malad Westit it was 106, in Mazgaon it was recorded at 119, Mulund West AQI was 122. In Powai, the AQI was 'Satisfactory' 67, Vasai West 'Moderate' 119, Vile Parle West recorded 'Moderate' 109, Worli recorded 'Moderate' 107 AQI.

State Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday said in view of the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, a lot of new initiatives are being taken by the corporation to reduce air pollution.

"The pollution level is above what is prescribed (in Mumbai). And that's why a lot of new initiatives are being taken by the corporation. One of them is cleaning roads with water. The second is sprinkling water on construction sites. Fogging guns, which spray water into the air, are also being used to reduce air pollution," Mr Kesarkar told news agency ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)