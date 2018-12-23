Eight-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy Scales Australia's Highest Peak

Samanyu Pothuraju was accompanied by his mother and sister.

An eight-year-old Hyderabad boy who became the youngest to climb Africa's highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania earlier this year, has added another record to his name by climbing Australia's highest peak.

Samanyu Pothuraju along with a five member team comprising his mother and sister scaled the 2,228 metre Mount Kosciuszko on December 12.

"So far, I have climbed four mountains." Mr Pothuraju told news agency ANI. "Now, I am gearing up for Mount Fuji in Japan," said the young mountaineer who aspires to become an Air Force officer.

The boy developed interest in mountaineering during a school event.

An interesting part of Mr Pothuraju's trek was that his team wore Telangana handloom clothes while climbing the mountain.

"For every summit, our team members plan a cause. According to us, we should go to the mountains with a cause and not without it. This time, we planned to support the handloom weavers," his mother Lavanya said.

Mr Pothuraja unfurled the national flag at Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro, which is at a height of 5,895 meters above the sea level on April 2.