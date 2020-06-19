Eight Terrorists Killed In 24 Hours In J&K, 2 Were Hiding In Mosque

Security forces gunned down eight terrorists in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours. In one of the operations -- in Pampore -- security forces eliminated terrorists holed up inside a mosque without damage to the structure. No firing and IEDs were used in the encounter to prevent damage to the mosque, officials said.

Security forces launched anti-terror operation in Shopian and Pampore areas yesterday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists. While five terrorists were killed in Shopian, three were killed in Pampore.

One terrorist was killed in the gunfight in Pampore in Pulwama district on Thursday, but two others entered a nearby mosque to take refuge inside it, the official said.

On Friday morning, security forces used tear smoke shells to force the two terrorists out of the mosque, the officials said, adding the two were then killed by the forces while maintaining the sanctity of the religious place.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said no firing or IED was used to force the terrorists out if the mosque.

"Patience and professionalism worked. No use of firing and IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained sanctity of the mosque. Both terrorists hiding inside mosque neutralised," the IGP said.

"While conducting operation at Meez Pampore full sanctity of the mosque maintained. Local people and Masjid committee expressed happiness and thanked district police chief Mr Tahir for patience and good supervision. They also complimented Army and Crpf involved in the operation for restraint," police said.