8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail In Odisha, 15 Injured

Lokmanya Tilak Express train accident was reported at around 7 am today.

More than 15 people were injured when Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express hit a goods train near Cuttack in Odisha this morning and eight of its coaches derailed. Heavy fog may have led to the accident that was reported at around 7 am.

Visuals showed injured passengers being taken to ambulance as the train stopped between Salagaon and Nergundi stations after the collision. A lot of passengers were also seen de-boarding the train with their luggage amid chaos.

All those injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and they are said to be out of danger, officials said.

Five trains have diverted soon after the collision disrupted rail traffic, news agency ANI reported.

(More details are awaited)

