Engine, 7 Coaches Of Agartala-Mumbai Express Derail In Assam, No Casualties

The engine and seven coaches of an express train going from Agartala in Tripura to Mumbai derailed today at Dibolong station in Assam at around 3:55 pm. There have been no reports of any deaths or major injuries so far. The power car of the train is among the coaches that have derailed.

The 12520 Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express departed from Agartala this morning. The incident happened near the Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam.

An accident relief train and an accident relief medical train have already left from Lumding for the accident site along with senior officials to monitor the rescue operation.

The authorities have suspended train operations on the Lumding-Badarpur section for now.

Helpline Numbers:

Lumding- 03674 263120, 03674 263126.