Train Services Disrupted In Assam After Goods Train Derails In Tinsukia

Train services between lower and upper Assam were disrupted on Sunday after 13 wagons of a goods train derailed between Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations under Tinsukia division of Northeast Frontier Railway, officials said.

The train services between lower and upper Assam have been suspended for four days following this morning's derailment at 6.40am, they said.

The tracks will be repaired during this time, an official said.

The cause of derailment will be ascertained after an enquiry, the officials said.

Accident relief trains with crane reached the site from Tinsukia and another relief train from Lumding also reached the site to clear the tracks, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, Subhanan Chanda, said.

Senior railway officials from Tinsukia division are monitoring the work at the site, Mr Chanda said.

The Tinsukia - Namrup - Simaluguri mainline (single line) section has been blocked due to the accident, the CPRO said.

A number of trains have been diverted via Simaluguri - Sibsagar Town - Dibrugah section, while some trains have been cancelled, he said.