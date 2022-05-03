Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Why And How The Festival Is Celebrated

Eid-ul-Fitr is considered to be among the biggest festivals of Muslims. (Representational)

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims across the world. The festival falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, which does not correspond to a specific date in the Gregorian calendar.

This year, the festival began on the evening of Monday, May 2, and will end on the evening of Tuesday, May 3.

During Ramadan, Muslims follow a ritual of fasting from dawn to dusk, not partaking in even the consumption of water. The month is dedicated to prayer, devotion and self-control, and Eid-ul-Fitr, or the festival of breaking the fast, marks the culmination of this holy month.

Eid-ul-Fitr is considered to be among the biggest festivals of Muslims, celebrated across three days. It is considered to be a day dedicated to gratitude and charity.

In addition to this, Muslims are also encouraged to forgive their fellow beings and seek forgiveness from the Almighty on the holy day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In several countries across the world, Eid-ul-Fitr is a holiday.

The day begins with prayers and Muslims wish each other by saying “Eid Mubarak”. Celebrations continue with feasts and family get-togethers, with people exchanging gifts and making special food. Elders present gifts to youngsters on the occasion, which is known as Eidi.

On Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasis is also laid on charity, with people donating food, clothes and money to those in need, preferably prior to the offering of the prayer.

Another important part of Eid-ul-Fitr is the variety of traditional foods such as haleem, nihari, kebabs, and biryani. Of these, seviyan – a sweet preparation – is crucial to the festival, lending Eid-ul-Fitr the nickname “Meethi Eid” or “Sweet Eid".