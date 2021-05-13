Eid ul Fitr 2021: Low-Key Eid Celebrations In Kashmir Amid COVID-19

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Here is a look at muted Eid celebrations in Kashmir amid Covid-19

Today Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Kashmir. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eid celebrations were a low-key affair. The faithful observed Eid ul Fitr by offering prayers at local mosques early in the morning. Prayer gatherings were small and people were seen wearing masks. Rules of maintaining social distance were also followed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah, took to Twitter and posted Eid Mubarak greetings. Many others have also been tweeting Eid greetings.

Eid mubarak to all of you. pic.twitter.com/ndXJMvjqCq — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 13, 2021

No Eid prayers were offered for the fourth consecutive time at the major mosques and shrines of Kashmir as the police enforced a strict curfew in most parts of the valley, including Srinagar city, officials told news agency Press Trust of India. Curfew-like restrictions were imposed across the valley on Wednesday as well.

According to PTI reports, the police, at many places asked the mosque management committees not to use loudspeakers and to conclude the prayers quickly. There is a pandemic-forced lockdown in place in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases.

Last year, too, Eid celebratios were a low-key affair in view of the pandemic. In 2019, Eid festivities could not be held in Kashmir as authorities had imposed a strict curfew in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Muslims across the world offer special prayers thanking god at the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting.