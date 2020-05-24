Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Eid is a day of sharing and caring for others. Eid Mubarak! (File)

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid is one of the biggest Islamic festivals around the world. It is the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal and marks the conclusion of Ramzan - a month of fasting and prayer.

The Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia. The timings and dates, however, differ in all countries. Traditionally, Eid ul-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month (either because clouds block its view or because the western sky is still too bright when the moon sets), then the holiday is celebrated the following day.

This year, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 25, Monday.

On the day, people exchange greetings with each other over the phone and or internet.

If you are someone who wants to start off the holy day by greeting someone, here are some text notes for you:



- Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah bless all.

- Heartiest greetings on Eid. Let the day be an occasion of sharing the love and care with friends and family. Eid Mubarak to your family

- Eid is a day of sharing and caring for others. Eid Mubarak!

- The day has come to pay gratitude to Allah for all it has given to us. Eid Mubarak!

- May Allah bless with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

- May Allah shower his mercy on the mankind. A very happy Eid to you!

- May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.

- Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid Day!

- You can bring a smile on face even when I am feeling sad. A friend like is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak dear!

- May Allah shower his love on you and your family this day. Eid Mubarak.