Eid Ul-Fitr 2020: Ways to Celebrate Eid At Home During Coronavirus Lockdown

Eid al Fitr in 2020: People have been urged to offer Eid prayers from home

The festival of Eid Ul Fitr is here. Celebrated on the day when the first sight of the new moon is seen in the sky, Eid in India is likely to be celebrated on May 24 or May 25 this year.

And this year the celebrations will be different. The festival is being shadowed upon by the coronavirus pandemic and Muslims along with others across the country and the globe have been asked to clearly follow social distancing norms to help contain the virus and keep themselves safe.

The Muslim community has been urged to offer Eid prayers from home and avoid large gatherings.

Currently, the entire world is facing a challenging period. The celebrations thereby, can be different this time, keeping in mind the government guidelines.

Here are ways you can enjoy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 at home amid the coronavirus lockdown:

Decorate your house

Give your house a festive look and decorate it with Eid themed decorations. Put on some music to suit the occasion.

Dress-up for the occasion

Despite the celebration indoors, dress up for Eid. Organize your attire along with the accessories to look your best and enjoy the day. Be it old or new, choose the best from the wardrobe.

Greet your family, friends through social media and on virtual platforms

Connect with your family, friends and relatives on Eid this year through video conferencing. Exchange greetings and wish them through various social media platforms such as Skype, Google, WatsApp.

Virtual Iftaar feast

Food being priority on Eid plan and prepare some traditional delicacies. Dishes, especially sweets could be enjoyed together with relatives and friends on video calls.

Eat but be careful

The aroma from your kitchen will tempt you to taste and enjoy all delicacies available throughout the day. But keep guard and enjoy small quantities to avoid hurting your body and stomach.

Observe social distancing

In case you step out of your houses, wear a mask and gloves. Maintain distance from people in the market and public places. Use sanitizer. Once back home, wash your hands and keep troubles away.