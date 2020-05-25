Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 - 'Compassion, Brotherhood And Harmony': PM Modi's Greetings On Eid-ul-Fitr

PM Modi tweeted Eid-ul-Fitr greetings this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning wished the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr amid subdued celebrations due to coronavirus. Across the country, the pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and devotees have been told to avoid congregations at mosques.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," PM Modi tweeted.

Eid Mubarak!



Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

Last month, PM Modi had thanked the community leaders for spreading awareness as the fasting month of Ramadan began, urging people to pray that "world is freed of coronavirus before Eid".

"When Ramzan was observed the last time, we never thought that there would be so many difficulties this time. Now that we are deep in crisis, we have an opportunity to observe the holy month with patience, sensitivity and selflessness. This time, we have to pray more than the last time so that the world is freed of coronavirus before Eid... so that we can celebrate with fervour just like before," he said during his monthly radio address - Mann Ki Baat.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on Sunday after Muslim clerics made an official announcement about the moon sighting. It will be celebrated in the rest of the country today. The festival marks the end of Ramadan.

In Kerala, prayers were streamed online by mosques as Muslim clerics addresed the faithful. On Saturday, the government had allowed relaxation in lockdown guidelines by giving permission for shops selling essential items to open till 9 pm.

Major mosques and idghas that see tens of thousands of people offering namaz on Eid remain empty, perhaps for the first time. Religious gatherings remain prohibited amid coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greeted the state on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr and made an appeal to stay indoors. "Eid Mubarak to all citizens of Maharashtra, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters. The holy month of Ramzan attaches utmost importance of fasting, prayers and charity," he said.

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India.

In an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "Eid-ul-Fitr gives a message of happiness and togetherness. I extend my wishes to people but urge all to follow lockdown norms and social distancing and offer namaz and celebrate Eid in their homes.

India has logged over 1.3 lakh cases of coronavirus, around 3,800 deaths since the pandemic began.