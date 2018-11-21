On Eid Milad Un Nabi, PM Modi, Other Leaders Extend Greetings

Eid Milad Un Nabi is celebrated every year as Prophet Muhammed's birth anniversary.

Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated every year as Prophet Muhammad's birthday. His birth anniversary is commemorated in the third month of the Islamic calendar - Rabi' al-awwal. This year, the celebrations will be held on November 20-21 across India. On the joyous occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings. "We remember the noble teachings of the venerable Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around," he wrote on Twitter.

Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. We remember the noble teachings of the venerable Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2018

President Ramnath Kovind also shared good wishes to citizens and Indians abroad on Eid Milad Un Nabi. "On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet's birthday, good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad," he wrote.



On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet's birthday, good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 21, 2018

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-E-Milad - celebrated as the Birthday of Prophet Mohammad. Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood."



I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-E-Milad – celebrated as the Birthday of Prophet Mohammad.



Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/ThJCjBH3cH — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 21, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also extended best wishes on Eid Milad Un Nabi:

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on Mawlid, "My best wishes and heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet. May the spirit of love and service to humanity, tolerance and universal brotherhood, which the Holy Prophet preached, kindle our lives with joy and happiness."

Other senior leaders also shared warm greetings on Eid Milad Un Nabi.