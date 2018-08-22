Eid In Jammu and Kashmir: Clashes Erupt After Prayers In The Valley

A youth sustained a pellet injury in his right eye, police said. (Representational)

Clashes erupted between stone pelting youths and the security forces in some parts of the Kashmir Valley immediately after the Eid prayers ended today, police said.

The security forces used tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters in Srinagar's Eidgah area.

Similar protests occurred in Anantnag, Sopore and Kupwara towns.

The police said a youth sustained a pellet injury in his right eye and was being treated at a hospital in Anantnag town.

