BSF Soldiers, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets On Eid

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr. (AFP)

On Eid-ul-Fitr today, soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. They shook hands and greeted each other as soon as the border gates opened.

This is the first time when troops from both the countries exchanged sweets after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for a second consecutive term.

Pakistani Wing Commander Usman Ali offered sweets to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Mukund Kumar Jha on Eid al-Fitr at the India Pakistan Wagah Border post, about 35 km from Amritsar.

Personnel of the border guarding forces have been traditionally exchanging sweets on religious and national festivals of the two countries, barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were not good.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Every year, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change according to the Muslim calendar which is based on the phases of the moon. Eid is not just the time for celebrations, get-togethers and feasting, but also remembering Allah, thanking him for the strength he bestowed for a successful Ramadan. Zakat or charity is also offered on this day, as a mark of sharing joys with the less opportune. Ramadan is time for spiritual reflection that takes one towards the divine.