Eggs, Stones Thrown At Mamata Banerjee MLA Kunal Ghosh's Car In Bengal

In yet another egg attack in West Bengal, stones and eggs were thrown at the car of MLA from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool faction, Kunal Ghosh, on Saturday by a mob in Hooghly.

Ghosh came under attack while he was on his way to attend a rally by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

In a video of the incident, an angry mob can be seen stopping the MLA's car and throwing eggs at it. The video shows Kunal Ghosh sitting in the car while the mob bangs on it, throws eggs and stones, and raises "Kunal Ghosh go back" slogans. The video also shows the rear windshield of the MLA's car shattered.

Kunal Ghosh was forced to return to Kolkata after his vehicle was damaged.

Reacting to the incident, Ghosh said, "This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint."

Rear windshield of Kunal Ghosh's car was smashed

The car's rear windshield was broken in the attack, he alleged. TMC leaders claimed that the incident was the "handiwork of the BJP".

Kunal Ghosh later visited the DG headquarters Bhawani Bhawan in Alipore to lodge a complaint over the attack.

Reacting to the attack, Ghosh's boss and Mamata Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP and alleged that the ruling party was trying to stop people from coming for her rally.

"Police are also stopping our people from reaching the meeting in Srirampur. Such things don't even happen in African countries," she alleged.

Party leader Asit Majumdar alleged that it was a "pre-planned attack by the BJP, not a protest by common people".

Uttarpara BJP MLA Dipanjan Chakraborty described the incident as a "spontaneous response from the public".

This is the recent in the spate egg attacks on the Trinamool leaders since the party's defeat in the May Bengal elections. While the Trinamool has blamed the BJP for unleashing egg attacks on it leaders, the ruling party has dubbed it public anger directed at the "corrupt" Trinamool leaders.

Earlier this month, MP Mahua Moitra also faced an egg-pelting protest by alleged BJP workers while leaving a political meeting in Tehatta, Nadia district.

The Calcutta High Court had stepped into multiple related incidents previously asking the state government to report on actions taken against egg attacks.