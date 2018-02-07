"Effective Response In Case Of Any Misadventure": Pak Army Warns India A statement released by the Pakistani Army said the commanders reviewed the geo-strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security-related policies for the region.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pak Army released the statement after a meeting of the Corps Commander's chaired by Qamar Bajwa. Islamabad: Pakistan's top army generals today warned India of effective response in case of "any misadventure".



"Indian ceasefire violations are detrimental to peace, however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively," the army said in a statement after a meeting of the Corps Commander's chaired by Army chief General Qamar Bajwa.



It said the commanders reviewed the geo-strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security-related policies for the region.



India's alleged ceasefire violations were a vital part of the discussion, it added.



The conference agreed that the gains of war against terrorism will be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.



The commanders also said that the "national interest shall be kept at a premium while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability."



Pakistan's top army generals today warned India of effective response in case of "any misadventure"."Indian ceasefire violations are detrimental to peace, however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively," the army said in a statement after a meeting of the Corps Commander's chaired by Army chief General Qamar Bajwa.It said the commanders reviewed the geo-strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security-related policies for the region.India's alleged ceasefire violations were a vital part of the discussion, it added. The conference agreed that the gains of war against terrorism will be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.The commanders also said that the "national interest shall be kept at a premium while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability."