'Effective Response In Case Of Any Misadventure': Pak Army Warns India

"Indian ceasefire violations are detrimental to peace, however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively," the army said in a statement after a meeting of the Corps Commander's chaired by Army chief General Qamar Bajwa.
It said the commanders reviewed the geo-strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security-related policies for the region.
India's alleged ceasefire violations were a vital part of the discussion, it added.
The commanders also said that the "national interest shall be kept at a premium while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability."