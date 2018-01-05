Education Ministry Identified 80,000 'Ghost' Teachers Through Aadhaar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, clarified that none of these teachers are from any central universities.
"There are certain 'ghost' teachers which use proxy methods and are apparently teaching at multiple places full time. After the introduction of Aadhaar, 80,000 such teachers have been identified and action will be considered against them," Mr Javadekar said at an event.
"The ghost teachers have not been identified in any central university but in some state universities and private ones," he said.
While the HRD Ministry has asked all universities to seek Aadhaar numbers from all employees and students to ensure there is no duplication, concerns have been raised about leakage of data.
