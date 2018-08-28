Editors Guild Of India Announces New Executive Committee

The Editors Guild's new Executive Committee was announced today

The Editors Guild of India today announced its new Executive Committee with veteran editors and senior journalists in the panel.

The first meeting of the new committee will be convened on September 3 in Delhi, the Editors Guild of India said in a statement.

Editors Guild of India is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee. The first meeting of this committee will be convened on 3rd September in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fzwOaKDGlR

Those named in the panel include The Hindu Editor Mukund Padmanabhan, PTI Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, and Editor-in-Chief of online portal The Quint Raghav Bahl.

Others named in the panel were - Dainik Bhaskar, Group Editor, Prakash Dubey, Consulting Editor Sakal Vijay Naik, The Caravan Executive Director Anant Nath, Indian Express Consulting Editor Seema Chishti, NDTV Editorial Director Sonia Singh, Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukim, Swarajya Editorial Director R Jagannathan, Scroll.in Editor Naresh Fernandes, Executive Editor, Malayala Manorama, Jayant Mammen Mathew, Open Magazine Editor S Prasannarajan and former Managing Editor of India Today Dilip Mandal.

Former presidents of the panel, including India Today Group Editorial Director, India Today Raj Chengappa, former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu N Ravi and TV Today Network Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, were named ex-officio members of the Executive Committee.

Editor-in-Chief of Greater Kashmir Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo and Khabhar Lahariya Digital head Kavita Devi were named as special invitees.

The president, the general secretary, and the treasurer are also ex-officio members of the executive committee.

The president of the guild is Shekhar Gupta, Editor-in-Chief, The Print, the general secretary is A K Bhattacharya, Editorial Director, Business Standard, and the treasurer is Sheela Bhatt who is News Affairs editor at NewsX.