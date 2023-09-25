EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Buys Lamborghini Urus Performante Worth Rs 4.22 Crore, Shares Pic

He revealed that he always dreamt of owning a Lamborghini

EaseMyTrip co-founder, Rikant Pitti recently posted about his latest big purchase-- Lamborghini Urus Performante. Mr Pitti in his LinkedIn post talked about EaseMyTrip's journey and how far they have come because of their perseverance and hard work. In his lengthy post, he shared that he always dreamt of owning a Lamborghini. Through his post, he wanted to inspire others to never give up on their passion.

Mr Pitti wrote, "When I was 16, my brothers and I started a small travel business, driven by a big dream. By the time I was 20, with just $50,000, we transformed and created EaseMyTrip.com." He added that he always wanted to change the travel scene with the best technology and services.

"EaseMyTrip is India's 2nd biggest and most successful online travel company," he shared.

"On a personal note, for 19 years, I dreamt of having a Lamborghini," said Mr Pitti. He revealed that he got a chance to buy a Lamborghini in 2021, but decided to help people by donating oxygen concentrators to NGOs and hospitals.

"Just yesterday, I got my dream car, a Lamborghini Urus Performante. It's the first in India and shines in a special green colour called verde viper. But this story isn't just about a fancy car. It's about never giving up, making dreams come true, and the power of hard work," he said.

See the post here:

"I'm sharing this not to show off, but to inspire others. To show that if you work hard and keep going, you can reach your biggest goals. Every challenge and win is part of your life's story," he said.

He urged his followers to work hard and stay hopeful.

Mr Pitti's post received a barrage of comments. A user wrote on LinkedIn, "Dear Rikant, [1] While you mentioned that the post is not meant to show off, the repeated mention of luxury vehicles undermines this. [2] You claim to inspire others through the post, yet the primary focus has been on your accomplishments and possessions. [3] At one point, you mentioned that you waited to buy the car due to your oxygen cylinder donations during COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, you focus on achieving your dream luxury car; the juxtaposition is quite hypocritical. There is a fine line between inspirational and self-congratulatory."

Another user wrote, "Kudos to you for grabbing a Lamborghini, but let's face it, India's roads aren't always a supercar's best friend! Potholes, traffic snarls, and the hunt for top-notch fuel can turn this dream ride into an adventure or more like a nightmare. Yet, it's a testament to your passion and success, and a reminder that India's roads could also have supercars on it. Driving a Lamborghini in India is like riding a unicorn through a crowded market - it's eccentric, eye-catching, and always sparks a conversation. Many congratulations."

"It's always uplifting to hear stories of entrepreneurs who've soared to success. Yet, the pandemic has undoubtedly set back many businesses, especially those with limited financial safety nets, leading them to close doors. Some have returned to their hometowns, while others, fueled by passion, have taken on jobs to get by, awaiting the right moment or platform to make a comeback. Eagerly looking forward to celebrating the comeback tales of these resilient souls," the third user wrote.



