EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti Resigns, His Brother To Take Over

His brother and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie, who is currently the company's Executive Director, has been appointed as the new CEO.

EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti Resigns, His Brother To Take Over
EaseMyTrip Co-Founder and CEO Nishant Pitti resigned on account of "personal reasons".
New Delhi:

Online travel tech aggregator EaseMyTrip on Wednesday said its Co-Founder and CEO Nishant Pitti has resigned on account of "personal reasons".

His brother and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie, who is currently the company's Executive Director, has been appointed as the new CEO.

"In his new role, Rikant will lead the company's strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the industry," the company stated in a regulatory filing.

A graduate from Kurukshetra University, Ambala, Mr Pittie co-founded the company in 2008. He holds about 16 years of experience in tourism, travel, HR, and technology.

In his new role, he will lead the company's strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to strengthen Ease My Trip's position in the industry, the filing said.

Shares of Ease My Trip were trading at Rs 15.85 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, 0.13 per cent lower than the previous close. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

