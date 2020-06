Earthquake measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale hit near Ukhrul area in Manipur. (Representational)

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit near Ukhrul area in Manipur today, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquakes were also felt in Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, measuring 4.1 on the scale, and in Meghalaya, of magnitude 3.9.

In Meghalaya, the earthquake struck near Tura at 12:24 pm today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

On Friday, an earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude hit 79 km west of Tura in Meghalaya.