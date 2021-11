The earthquake occurred at 7:23 pm on Tuesday. (Representational)

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm," said National Centre for Seismology.

