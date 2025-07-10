Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Region, Residents Rush Out Of House

- Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR due to an earthquake in Jhajjar district
- The earthquake had an estimated magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale
- Residents in Delhi left homes as fans and household items started swaying
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) as an earthquake struck in Haryana's Jhajjar district. The estimated magnitude of the quake was around 4.4 on the Richter scale, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes.
In several areas of Delhi, residents left their homes after fans and other household items swayed after the quake struck at 9.04 am. The tremors were also felt in office areas in Noida and Gurugram, as computer systems shook and some professionals stepped out of their offices.
Tremors were also felt as far as Meerut and Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, about 200 km from the epicentre in Jhajjar.
