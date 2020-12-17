4.2 Earthquake Near Delhi, Strong Tremors Felt For Many Seconds

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck near Delhi on Thursday, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 48 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property.

Social media was abuzz with people reporting the quake, instantly sending #Earthquake to the top of the trends.

Delhi, which lies close to a faultline, is susceptible big earthquakes, geologists say. Since April 12, the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded nearly 20 quakes.

The city falls in seismic zone IV - a very high-risk zone. India is divided into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V -- according to increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes.

If a magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Delhi, a large number of structures which do not follow safety norms are likely to be demolished, experts have said.

