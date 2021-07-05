Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake In Haryana, Tremors Felt In Delhi

Twitter users started sharing their earthquake experience in Delhi and Gurgaon (Representational)

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday night as a low-intensity earthquake hit near Haryana's Jhajjar. The magnitude of the quake was 3.7, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The agency said the earthquake struck 10 kilometre north of Jhajjar at around 10.37 pm. Its depth was 5 kilometres.

Twitter users started sharing their earthquake experience, with many saying their homes shook because of the tremors.

I felt it, my bed was shaking.#earthquake & shaking felt in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. — Sanadh Srivastava (@SanadhSrivastav) July 5, 2021

That was a proper earthquake in Gurgaon. My very solid bed shook hard. #earthquake — Payal Puri (@payalpuri) July 5, 2021

Just felt a strong earthquake in Gurgaon #earthquake — SANJAY KAPOOR (@thesanjaykapoor) July 5, 2021

#Earthquake felt in Gurugram. Tremor was quite noticeable. — Pariksht Srivastava???????? (@Parikshit_Sriv9) July 5, 2021

Many Twitter users shared memes on the situation.

People rushing to Twitter to tweet about the #earthquake in Delhi pic.twitter.com/yfScWTN0IC — Rudrank Riyam (@rudrankriyam) July 5, 2021

Delhi, which lies close to a faultline, is susceptible to big earthquakes, geologists say. Since April 12, the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded over two dozen earthquakes.

The city falls in seismic zone IV - a very high-risk zone. India is divided into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V -- according to increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes.

If a magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Delhi, a large number of structures which do not follow safety norms are likely to be demolished, experts have said.