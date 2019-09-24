Live Updates: Tremors Felt In Delhi, North India After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Near Lahore

New Delhi:
Tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas today. (Representational)
Tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas today after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit north-west of Lahore earlier in the afternoon. The tremors were felt at 4:33 pm in Delhi, many claimed. The tremors lasted only for a few seconds. Some parts of north India, including Kashmir, Punjab's Chandigarh and Uttarakhand's Dehradun also experienced the tremors. So far, there have been no reports of any loss to life or property due to the earthquake.
TV channels showed footage of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, with many vehicles overturned.
Pakistan Meteorological Department's earthquake centre said the 5.8-magnitude earthquake was located near the mountainous city of Jhelum in Punjab province. Its depth was at 10 kilometres. However, Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said that the intensity of the earthquake was 7.1.
JL Gautam added: "The epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border. The closest big city to the epicentre is Rawalpindi (in Pakistan's Punjab province)."
"The epicentre of the earthquake was around Pakistan-India (J&K) border. It measured 6.3 on the Richter Scale. We felt it in Delhi too. Tremors were felt in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir too": J L Gautam, Director operations, National Centre for Seismology