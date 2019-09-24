Live Updates: Tremors Felt In Delhi, North India After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Near Lahore

Tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas today after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit north-west of Lahore earlier in the afternoon. The tremors were felt at 4:33 pm in Delhi, many claimed. The tremors lasted only for a few seconds. Some parts of north India, including Kashmir, Punjab's Chandigarh and Uttarakhand's Dehradun also experienced the tremors. So far, there have been no reports of any loss to life or property due to the earthquake.

