Earthquake In Mizoram With Magnitude 4.6 Strikes Near Champhai

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was reported near Champhai in Mizoram on Sunday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km south-southwest (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 5:26:37 PM IST at a depth of 77 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



