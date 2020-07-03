Earthquake In Mizoram With 4.6 Magnitude Near Champhai

Champhai:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was reported near Champhai in Mizoram on Friday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 52 km south-southeast (SSE) of Champhai, Mizoram, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:35:41 PM IST at a depth of 25 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
