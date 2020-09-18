Earthquake In Mizoram With Magnitude 4.3 Strikes Near Champhai

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Champhai in Mizoram.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Champhai in Mizoram on Friday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 120 km east (E) of Champhai, Mizoram, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:23 PM IST at a depth of 20 km from the surface.

