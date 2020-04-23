Earthquake In Maharashtra's Wardha, Mild Tremors Felt

"A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Morshi centre. The tremors lasted for around 70 seconds and shook 14 villages of Hinganghat, Deoli and Wardha tehsils," sub-divisional officer Chandrabhan Khandait said.

Mild tremors of 2.6 magnitude were experienced in 14 villages of Maharashtra's Wardha. (Representational)

Wardha:

Mild tremors of 2.6 magnitude were experienced in 14 villages of Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

However, there were no reports of any causality or damage, the official said.

The tremors were felt around 3.16 pm, he said.

Kangaon, Mozari Shekapur, Davlapur, Bhayyapur, Khangaon, Sati, Rohankhed, Kosurla, Warud, Nandgaon, Katri, Chanki, Amboda are some of the villages that experienced the quake, he added.

