4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kargil In Laddakh

Kargil:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Kargil in Laddakh on Thursday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 119 km north-northwest (NNW) of Kargil, Laddakh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 1:11:02 PM IST at a depth of 90 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
