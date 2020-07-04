Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir with Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Near Hanley

The earthquake struck at 5:42 PM at a depth of 150 km from the surface.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported near Hanley in Jammu and Kashmir this evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 427 km northeast of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 5:42 PM at a depth of 150 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



