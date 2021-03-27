Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh with Magnitude 5.0 Strikes Near Tawang

Earthquake Today in Arunachal Pradesh Strikes Near Tawang

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was reported near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 77 km east (E) of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:32 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.